Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Kenneth R. Grossman MD Inc.580 Collins Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 383-0989
Excellent. Staff are friendly, efficient and office is well staffed, therefore patients are seen in reasonable time frames. Staff and office follows Covid-19 precautions. Dr. Grossman explains conditions,etc. clearly. Surgery for bilateral cataracts went well.
About Dr. Kenneth Grossman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184684672
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
