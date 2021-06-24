Dr. Kenneth Hacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hacker, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hacker, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hacker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Hacker's Office Locations
Benrus Surgical At Barnes Jewish St Peters6 Jungermann Cir Ste 205, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colon resection done by Dr. Hacker. It was my first surgery ever and it could not have gone better!! He was wonderful before, during and after surgery. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Kenneth Hacker, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital University Mo Kansas City School Med
- St Luke's Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacker has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacker.
