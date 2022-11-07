Dr. Kenneth Haft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Haft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Haft, MD is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with McV|McV|McV|Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia
Dr. Haft works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-6011
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Genuinely caring man - took his time talking to my elderly mother.
About Dr. Kenneth Haft, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972529717
Education & Certifications
- McV|McV|McV|Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haft works at
Dr. Haft has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haft.
