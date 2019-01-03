Dr. Kenneth Haik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Haik, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Haik, MD
Dr. Kenneth Haik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with Pb Brigham Hosp-Mass Ee Inf
Dr. Haik works at
Dr. Haik's Office Locations
Metairie2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-5573
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I been a patient of Dr. Haik for a life time. He makes sure that my eyes are healthy. He did cataract surgery a few years ago. Dr. Haik doesn't talk much but I don't visit him for conversation. He is the best at what he does, Eyes. I would not go to any one else. We are a big family and we all see him.
About Dr. Kenneth Haik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1700887403
Education & Certifications
- Pb Brigham Hosp-Mass Ee Inf
- La State U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haik has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haik speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haik.
