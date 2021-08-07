Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hainsworth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.



Dr. Hainsworth works at Saltzer Medical Group - Nampa Ophthalmology in Nampa, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.