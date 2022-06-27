Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halliwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Halliwell works at
Dr. Halliwell's Office Locations
-
1
Niagara Ear Nose and Throat, PLLC7220 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 575-0075
-
2
Niagara Ear Nose & Throat Pllc7731 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 575-0075
-
3
Niagara Neurology140 Professional Pkwy, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 575-0075
-
4
Sleep Insights -Geneseo50 E South St, Geneseo, NY 14454 Directions (585) 335-4285
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halliwell?
I have been seeing Dr. Halliwell for nearly a decade. He is a top-notch, caring, and compassionate physician, and my life has improved dramatically because of him. I cannot thank Dr. Halliwell enough for the excellent care that he has provided over the years.
About Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1639338429
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Buffalo
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Niagara University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halliwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halliwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halliwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halliwell works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halliwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halliwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halliwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halliwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.