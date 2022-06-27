See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD

Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Halliwell works at Niagara Ear Nose and Throat, PLLC in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY and Geneseo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Sleep Medicine Specialists
Dr. Halliwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Niagara Ear Nose and Throat, PLLC
    7220 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 575-0075
  2. 2
    Niagara Ear Nose & Throat Pllc
    7731 Porter Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 575-0075
  3. 3
    Niagara Neurology
    140 Professional Pkwy, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 575-0075
  4. 4
    Sleep Insights -Geneseo
    50 E South St, Geneseo, NY 14454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 335-4285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Noyes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Halliwell for nearly a decade. He is a top-notch, caring, and compassionate physician, and my life has improved dramatically because of him. I cannot thank Dr. Halliwell enough for the excellent care that he has provided over the years.
    Hyder Syed — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639338429
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Niagara University
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Kenneth Halliwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halliwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halliwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halliwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halliwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halliwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halliwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halliwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

