Dr. Kenneth Hanger Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Hanger Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Hanger Jr works at
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanger is awesome! I can’t believe anyone would say he has bad bedside manner. He jokes to lighten the situation, but it honestly made me feel so much less anxious and didn’t make me feel like I was just a patient. I went home feeling less stressed than I have in months. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Kenneth Hanger Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanger Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanger Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanger Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanger Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanger Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.