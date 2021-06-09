Overview

Dr. Kenneth Hanger Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Hanger Jr works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.