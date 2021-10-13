Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Hansraj's Office Locations
New York Spine Surgery & Rehabilitation Medicine Pllc243 North Rd Ste 202S, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansraj performed neck surgery due to two herniated discs that were causing pain in my arm and hand. The surgery took care of this. Him, his office staff were understanding and patient. I would recommend Dr. Hansraj.
About Dr. Kenneth Hansraj, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- King/drew Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
