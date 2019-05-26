Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Kenneth L Flandermeyer MD7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D4, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been treated by Dr. Harper for about 20 years and have been extremely happy with his service. We had both been Physical Education Teachers and lifeguards and swimming instructors for MANY years in Illinois before moving to NM. He has managed to catch problems before they turned into cancer, and we are very thankful for him.
About Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215920574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.