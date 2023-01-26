See All Phlebologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD

Phlebology
5.0 (478)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD

Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD is a Phlebologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.

Dr. Harper works at Vein Specialists of the South - Kenneth E. Harper, MD in Macon, GA with other offices in Locust Grove, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harper's Office Locations

    Vein Specialists of the South - Kenneth E. Harper, MD
    556 3rd St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 276-6687
    Vein Specialists of the South
    4851 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 802-7583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Laser Treatment
Injection Sclerotherapy
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Endovenous Laser Treatment
Injection Sclerotherapy

Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 478 ratings
    Patient Ratings (478)
    5 Star
    (468)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    the whole practice made me feel right at home. They treated me great. I would definately use Dr. Harper if you're looking to get your veins fixed. I absolutely love the staff. Thank you Dr. Harper for giving me my life back.
    Victoria J. — Jan 26, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922062496
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Central Ga
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    478 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

