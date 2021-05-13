See All Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD

Neurology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD

Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Harris works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix VA
    650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-5551
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215067533
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris works at Carl T Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

