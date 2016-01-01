See All Psychiatrists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Kenneth Headen, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Greensboro, NC
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Headen, MD

Dr. Kenneth Headen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Headen works at United Quest Care Services in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Headen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth J. Headen, MD
    708 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 279-1227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kenneth Headen, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366654329
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Headen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Headen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Headen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Headen works at United Quest Care Services in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Headen’s profile.

    Dr. Headen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Headen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Headen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Headen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Headen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Headen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

