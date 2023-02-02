Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO

Dr. Kenneth Hentschel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mich St University Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. Hentschel works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.