Overview

Dr. Kenneth Herman, DO is a Dermatologist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Herman works at Premier Dermatology in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.