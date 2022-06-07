Dr. Kenneth Herman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Herman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Herman, DO is a Dermatologist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.
Locations
Blaber Cardiology At Lourdes Medical Associates500 Grove St Ste 200, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions (856) 853-0900
Woodbury Office17 W Red Bank Ave Ste 205, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 853-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always the best. I have been going to him for over 25 years.
About Dr. Kenneth Herman, DO
- English
- 1013998756
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Warts, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.