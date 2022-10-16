Overview of Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD

Dr. Kenneth Herskowitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Herskowitz works at Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.