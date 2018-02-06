Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hieke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Hieke's Office Locations
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I think Dr. Hieke is the best hand doctor in existence. I went to him until he retired and I am hoping. that the fact that you have this patient satisfaction survey going now, means that he has come out of retirement and is practicing once again. I need him. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a hand doctor.
About Dr. Kenneth Hieke, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1588660898
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Hieke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hieke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hieke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hieke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hieke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hieke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.