Overview of Dr. Kenneth Higgins, MD

Dr. Kenneth Higgins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at Advantage Care Physicians in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.