Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Bronson Orthopedic & Joint Specialists - Turwill Lane315 Turwill Ln, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (855) 618-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184668758
Education & Certifications
- Tampa or Pgrm
- Mich St U-Kalamazoo Ctr Med Studies
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Highhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Highhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Highhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highhouse has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Highhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highhouse.
