Overview of Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD

Dr. Kenneth Highhouse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Highhouse works at Bronson Sports Medicine Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.