Dr. Hitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Hitz, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hitz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia Augusta Ga.
Medexpress Urgent Care - Jacksonville Merrill Rd7720 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277 Directions (904) 744-5015
I had been with one medical marijuana office for many years now, however the availability of appointments and rising costs if follow-ups.. made me call around to see if all Doctor's were doing this. Certified Marijuana Doctor's was absolutely not and even offered to get me in same day. While I loved the people at my old office.. being disabled and on a tight budget I must go with someone who understands this better and who might appreciate me as a client more. This is "THE BEST PRICED DOCTOR'S OFFICE FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA" in my experiences so far. I started with 1st in Jacksonville in 2018 and then was with another from 2018 until 2022. This will be the 3rd office experience Inhave had so far; the staff was extremely kind & helpful and the Doctor was also extremely sincere. I am happy with my decision and highly recommend this practice and Dr. Hitz at C.M.D. located at 2085 A1A South, 32080.
About Dr. Kenneth Hitz, MD
Family Medicine
22 years of experience
English
- 1326022195
Med College Of Georgia Augusta Ga
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitz.
