Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD
Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Health Care in Los Angeles4314 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Directions (323) 293-7171
- 2 5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (323) 293-7171
Hawthorne Primary Care12618 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 263-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Ho for about 25 Yeats or better, I would not, and won't go see any other doctor unless I have no other choice. Dr Ho pays great attention to his patients. He ask questions and listens to your concerns and checks them out. Dr Ho is not a pill pusher but a REAL DOCTOR otherwise I wouldn't be with him as long as I have and his nurse Christine is equally attentive as well. I will follow anywhere he goes to continue to be his patient.
About Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588665798
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine

