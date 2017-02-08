See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD

Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Ho works at Health Care in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

    Health Care in Los Angeles
    4314 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 293-7171
    5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 293-7171
    Hawthorne Primary Care
    12618 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 263-5700
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Immunization Administration
Hypertension
Diabetes Type 2
Immunization Administration
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2017
    I have been with Dr Ho for about 25 Yeats or better, I would not, and won't go see any other doctor unless I have no other choice. Dr Ho pays great attention to his patients. He ask questions and listens to your concerns and checks them out. Dr Ho is not a pill pusher but a REAL DOCTOR otherwise I wouldn't be with him as long as I have and his nurse Christine is equally attentive as well. I will follow anywhere he goes to continue to be his patient.
    J. Grandison in Los Angeles — Feb 08, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Ho, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588665798
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • Northwestern U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
