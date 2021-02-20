Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hodge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Hodge works at Advanced ENT and Allergy in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.