Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Hodor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hodor's Office Locations
Memorial Div. of Kidney Transplant1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-6868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 102, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At 71 I've seen my share of doctors. Orthopedics? 2 hip replacements, knee surgery while the Mrs. has had 1 hip replaced, cervical disk replacement, and back surgery, plus numerous other physicians for all the other ailments of aging. Without a doubt, Dr. Kenneth Hodor is at the top of our list for at least 20 years. Outstanding bedside manner, makes his patient feel comfortable. His thorough examination and testing body movement, up-to-date reading of the most current procedures and treatments, a truly caring attitude and a vibrant longtime practice gives Dr. Hodor all the credentials for a successful visit. Ed Cobin, North Miami Beach
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184686685
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodor has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hodor speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.