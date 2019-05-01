Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hodor, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hodor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hodor works at Memorial Div. of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.