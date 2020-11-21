See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kenneth Hong, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hong, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College.

Dr. Hong works at KENNETH HONG MD in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hong Kenneth MD
    623 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104 (206) 297-6056

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Dizziness
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Dizziness

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Best flu shot technique ever. didn't even feel it.
    Jason Tong — Nov 21, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1033283031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

