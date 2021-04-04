Overview of Dr. Kenneth Horowitz, MD

Dr. Kenneth Horowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at NorthShore Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.