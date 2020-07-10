Overview

Dr. Kenneth House, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. House works at Heart & Vascular Center/Beaver in Beaver, PA with other offices in East Liverpool, OH, Leetsdale, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.