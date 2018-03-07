Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hsu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Hsu works at Ent. Specialists of North Texas in Plano, TX with other offices in Allen, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.