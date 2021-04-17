Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hua, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hua works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.