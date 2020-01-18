Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Hughes III works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.