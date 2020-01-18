Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Hughes III' Office Locations
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-1114
Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-5335
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-3615
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tad Hughes is the real deal!!! After chronic congestion and not being able to breathe at night he saved my life???? I HIGHLY recommend him for all you ENT needs! Had surgery with zero pain on my maxillary sinus cavity and turbinate reduction! I wish I met him years ago but so grateful for him and his practice! Great bedside manner and he does yoga!!!! Bonus!
About Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
