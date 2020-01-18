See All Otolaryngologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.

Dr. Hughes III works at Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc
    1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-1114
  2. 2
    Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC
    230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 977-5335
  3. 3
    Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond
    1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 624-3615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dizziness
Vertigo
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Dizziness
Vertigo
Loss of Smell and-or Taste

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Stefani Grasso — Jan 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154425411
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hughes III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes III has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

