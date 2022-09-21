Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Dr. Kenneth Hughes in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.