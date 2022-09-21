See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (83)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD

Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at Dr. Kenneth Hughes in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kenneth Hughes
    12732 W Washington Blvd Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 331-0477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?

    Sep 21, 2022
    best dr.best results just litsent to his after care instructions
    Rosana R. — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hughes to family and friends

    Dr. Hughes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hughes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801926761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • KU Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • KUMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at Dr. Kenneth Hughes in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.