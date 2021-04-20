Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hyde's Office Locations
HEA Surgery Center2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff friendly, efficiency and I about fell over when I saw that he was pulling up his seat to explain my diagnosis and procedures in detail. Since I moved here, 8 years ago, no doctor has ever done that. It was reassuring and relieved my anxiety.
About Dr. Kenneth Hyde, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Ho
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Stye, Entropion and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
