Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD

Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at Dr. Kenneth S. Jaffe, MD in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.