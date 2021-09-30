Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD
Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
1
Dr. Kenneth S. Jaffe, MD130 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 134, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 439-0308Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading the bad reviews, I have concluded that the patients who write these disparaging reviews are mainly commenting about my directness. This rudeness that they complain about is my honesty about them and their problem. I feel being honest is the only way for me to do my job at the highest level. Those who don't like this approach are better served by seeing a physician that doesn't do this. I was instructed by my father to treat everyone as if they are family, so I tell them the truth!
About Dr. Kenneth Jaffe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174507529
Education & Certifications
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe speaks Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.