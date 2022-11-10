Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD
Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Jahng works at
Dr. Jahng's Office Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
-
3
Arrowhead Orthopaedics8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Chino Hills15325 Fairfield Ranch Rd Ste 150, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 557-1668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jahng?
Most knowledgeable, great results, nice personality, respectful, and exceeded all my expectations ! Would strongly recommend!
About Dr. Kenneth Jahng, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477796845
Education & Certifications
- Adult Hip & Knee Reconstruction-Lenox Hill Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahng works at
Dr. Jahng has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.