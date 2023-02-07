Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD

Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Jansson works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.