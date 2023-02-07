See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (54)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD

Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and William Newton Hospital.

Dr. Jansson works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jansson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb
    2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
  • William Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Runner's Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jansson?

    Feb 07, 2023
    He is so good about taking time with me and he explains everything to me, all of my questions. I really appreciate that in a doctor. He gets my highest rating.
    Janice Gilmore — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jansson to family and friends

    Dr. Jansson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jansson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073580635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr-USAF|Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical School|Wilford Hall USAF Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jansson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jansson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jansson works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Jansson’s profile.

    Dr. Jansson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jansson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jansson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.