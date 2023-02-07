Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Jansson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and William Newton Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 745-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is so good about taking time with me and he explains everything to me, all of my questions. I really appreciate that in a doctor. He gets my highest rating.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr-USAF|Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical School|Wilford Hall USAF Medical School
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Jansson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jansson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jansson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jansson has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jansson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jansson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jansson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jansson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.