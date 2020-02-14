Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jiang, MD

Dr. Kenneth Jiang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Jiang works at Kenneth P. Jiang M.d. Inc. in Hollister, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.