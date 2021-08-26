Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD
Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Johnsen's Office Locations
Rheumatology Consultants4707 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 602-7983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnsen is one of the most understanding physicians and very knowledgeable with working with patients with autoimmune diseases and those suffering from chronic pain. His personality is warm and welcoming, very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Kenneth Johnsen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1851650865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnsen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnsen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnsen.
