Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at South County Hematology and Oncology in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.