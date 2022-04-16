Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn S Norton MD Inc769 Medical Center Ct Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 482-8430
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Dr Johnson has taken the best care of my mom who has late stage bladder cancer. He has a very calm demeanor, he answers all our questions and we never feel rushed. Our family is very grateful for him!!!!
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
