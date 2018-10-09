Overview of Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD

Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at UNC Primary Care at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.