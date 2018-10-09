Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
UNC Ear, Nose & Throat at Clayton34 Healthpark Way Ste 100, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (984) 215-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Ken Johnson on both my visits. He took his time and examine my throat after listening to my complaints of hoarseness, soreness, and pain on the right side of my neck. After his examination he diagnosed me and gave me his treatment plan which was to get my reflux under control and wean off of the medication. I felt 100% better, in 1-2 weeks, even though I still required the medicine for a little while longer. Dr. Johnson also has great beside manner.
About Dr. Kenneth Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124061783
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Program
- University Of Alabama Hosps
- Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
