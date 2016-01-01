Overview of Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD

Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Karlin works at Eye Physicians of Virginia Ltd. in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.