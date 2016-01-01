Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD
Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Karlin's Office Locations
Eye Physicians of Virginia Ltd.6845 Elm St Ste 611, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 437-3900
Reston Hospital Center1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-3900
Eye Physicians of Virginia1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-3900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Karlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karlin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karlin speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.