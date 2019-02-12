Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD
Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp's Office Locations
-
1
Miramar Eye Institute1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 304, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 437-4316
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karp?
two more days until my LASIK EYE SURGERY , I have been wearing glasses since 2012 ( I remember my mom thought I didn't need glasses she thought I was just shouting out I want them because of the trends going around in school and oh boy she felt bad 2 years prior to that , I was a middle schooler who always had a seat in the front of class because I couldn't even see a 14-22 font of writing or text.. HOW IRONIC !!!!!!! ) as of december 6 ,2018 i am a candidate for lasik surgery and grateful I WO
About Dr. Kenneth Karp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417956582
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Columbus Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karp speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.