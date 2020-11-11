Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kaufmann, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kaufmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.