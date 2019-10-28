Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Greater New Bedford Surgery Center51 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 994-1400
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4600WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kenyon very good bed side manor. I can see clearly now ,really a good surgeon explained everything so I could understand.
About Dr. Kenneth Kenyon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Johns Hopkins-Wilmer Inst
- Mt Zion Hosp
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenyon has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenyon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenyon.
