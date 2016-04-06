Overview

Dr. Kenneth Khaw, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Khaw works at Atlantic Care Physicians Group in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.