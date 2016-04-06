Dr. Kenneth Khaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Khaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Khaw, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Khaw works at
Locations
Atlantic Care Physicians Group318 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-9900
Virtua Cardiology - Galloway310 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 103, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 641-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sincerely cares about your concern. Excellent bedside manners. Laughs and amicable. Listens to you. Just wonderful
About Dr. Kenneth Khaw, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1336119601
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaw works at
Dr. Khaw has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaw speaks Burmese.
Dr. Khaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.