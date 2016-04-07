Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kilgore, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kilgore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kilgore works at Kilgore Vision Center in Mountain Home, AR with other offices in Harrison, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.