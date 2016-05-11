Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Kenneth J. Kim MD PC3930 Pender Dr Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 246-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend Dr.Kim. He is very kind and helpful. He has helped me for caring my first baby in many ways. When my baby had fever on Saturday, he told me to come to see him even though office was closed. I could feel he thinks and takes care of all his paitients like his son and daughter. Doctor office is brand new, clean and cozy.
About Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1124221924
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
