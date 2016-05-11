Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Kenneth J. Kim Pediatrics in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.