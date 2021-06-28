Dr. Kenneth Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
East Carolina Dermatology and Skin Surgery, PLLC600 McCarthy Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He has handled all my problems with professionalism and proficiency. I love the way I can get an appointment quickly. I have been highly satisfied completely with his treatment.
About Dr. Kenneth Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Purpura, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
