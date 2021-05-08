Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Kleist works at
Dr. Kleist's Office Locations
-
1
Bellin Health1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 430-4888Monday3:00pm - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
-
2
Thedacare Physicians Internal Medicine820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 831-5050
-
3
Green Bay Surgcl Ctr704 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-7984
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleist?
Could not be more Happy about my results of two knee replacements. Great staff and support team.
About Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528047826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleist works at
Dr. Kleist has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.