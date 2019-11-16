See All Plastic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small East Setauket, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Kneessy works at Suffolk Plastic Surgeons, PC in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kneessy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Setauket Office
    179 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 1, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abdominoplasty

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 16, 2019
    I recently had to have breast surgery for a ruptured implant that I’ve had for five years. I was terrified to learn these implants have just been recalled and could cause a rare cancer. My situation was complicated for many reasons. Another cosmetic surgeon I saw terrified me even more and I left her office in tears. I called Dr. Kneesy’s office and Virginia answered the phone. I was crying and she was so caring and helpful and so compassionate. She made sure I was able to get an appt that same day. From the moment I met Dr. Kneesy he made me feel so comfortable. He is extremely professional, patient, knowledgeable and caring. He took the time to calm all my fears and answer all my questions (on more than one occasion). On the day of my surgery I was so nervous. The staff gave me hugs. They showed me immense kindness and support. My surgery was flawless. Dr. Kneesy is such a skilled surgeon and I had such peace of mind knowing that I was in good hands. I highly recommend Dr. Kneesy.
    Rachelle — Nov 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851407274
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kneessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kneessy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kneessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kneessy works at Suffolk Plastic Surgeons, PC in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kneessy’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kneessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kneessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

