Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Kneessy works at Suffolk Plastic Surgeons, PC in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

