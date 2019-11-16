Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kneessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Kneessy's Office Locations
East Setauket Office179 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 1, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had to have breast surgery for a ruptured implant that I’ve had for five years. I was terrified to learn these implants have just been recalled and could cause a rare cancer. My situation was complicated for many reasons. Another cosmetic surgeon I saw terrified me even more and I left her office in tears. I called Dr. Kneesy’s office and Virginia answered the phone. I was crying and she was so caring and helpful and so compassionate. She made sure I was able to get an appt that same day. From the moment I met Dr. Kneesy he made me feel so comfortable. He is extremely professional, patient, knowledgeable and caring. He took the time to calm all my fears and answer all my questions (on more than one occasion). On the day of my surgery I was so nervous. The staff gave me hugs. They showed me immense kindness and support. My surgery was flawless. Dr. Kneesy is such a skilled surgeon and I had such peace of mind knowing that I was in good hands. I highly recommend Dr. Kneesy.
About Dr. Kenneth Kneessy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1851407274
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Kneessy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kneessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneessy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneessy.
