Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koeritz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Dr. Koeritz Jr works at
Dr. Koeritz Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Waco P.A.2501 Ambassador Dr, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 752-4395
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koeritz Jr?
Dr Koeritz is amazing! I recently moved from out of state and was referred to him by my PCP. As a nurse myself, I tend to be more skeptical and picky about the providers I choose. Dr Koeritz was very professional, genuine, and sweet. He first visited with me in his office while listening to my concerns, answering my questions, and giving me helpful advice that worked for me in my situation. I appreciated his kindness, gentleness and empathy, and highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1881784775
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koeritz Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koeritz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koeritz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koeritz Jr works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koeritz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koeritz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koeritz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koeritz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.