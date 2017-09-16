Overview of Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Koeritz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Koeritz Jr works at OB/GYN Associates-Waco in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.