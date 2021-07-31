Dr. Kenneth Kohagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kohagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kohagen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Kohagen works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare PA2417 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2040
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kohagen and staff are wonderful. Dr. Kohagen ran the needed tests to accurately diagnose my issues promptly and throughly. He is generous with his time and responsive through the online portal. He and his staff share my information with my primary care physician and I could not be more pleased. I highly recommend Dr. Kohagen to those experiencing issues with chronic liver disease.
About Dr. Kenneth Kohagen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1972589935
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohagen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohagen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohagen speaks American Sign Language.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kohagen can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.