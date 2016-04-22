Dr. Kenneth Kohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kohen, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Martin Memorial Medical Group1651 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-1800
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Dr. Kenneth Kohen may be one of the finest, most professional and caring physicians I have ever encountered. He explains procedures and outcomes thoroughly and is always open to questions and concerns. He helped to heal my husband from a very precarious medical condition. When I recently need a physician with his expertise, I knew that I wanted him to treat me. I have enormous trust in him and respect his knowledge.. I would highly recommend Dr. Kenneth Kohen.
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Jacksonville Hosps Ed Prog
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
