Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Kohen works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.